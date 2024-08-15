Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital, marking a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure. The new facility, which includes SNCU, NICU, and MNCU units, is the first of its kind in a government hospital in Meghalaya.

It caters to high-risk pregnancies and newborns requiring advanced medical care, including post-surgery treatment, phototherapy, and central venous catheterisation.

The 30-bed complex, operational since May 1, was funded through PMJAY-MHIS and includes six advanced NICU beds and a separate 10-bed maternal and newborn care unit. Equipment was partially funded by Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited, with additional staffing provided by the DHS-MI office.

During the inauguration, Sangma emphasised that while infrastructure and equipment are essential, the real change comes from the dedication of healthcare professionals. He praised the Ganesh Das Hospital team for their commitment and urged other health centres to draw inspiration from their work. He also noted that 9% of the state budget is allocated to the health sector and promised further support for the hospital’s development.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh called the new unit a beacon of hope for the state’s citizens. She also mentioned ongoing efforts to address issues faced by contractual health staff and encouraged doctors working outside the state to return and serve their communities.