Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu will arrive in Meghalaya today for a landmark two-day visit that will see the launch of the demo seaplane operations at Umiam Lake.

The demonstration flights, scheduled to begin today at Ri Bhoi District, aim to showcase potential water-air connectivity in the northeastern region.

During his packed schedule, Kinjarapu will chair the 6th Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit, a key aviation industry meeting organised by the state government in partnership with Pawan Hans Ltd. and FICCI.

The minister will also participate in crucial developmental discussions at the North East Region Program, led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Tomorrow's agenda includes the 2nd North East Aviation Summit and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations at Shillong's State Central Library, focusing on tribal welfare and regional development.