A few candidates among those who have cleared the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) preliminary examination have accused the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) of nepotism, alleging that the MPSC secretary's daughter has objected to the disclosure of marks.

In a letter to the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), the candidates alleged that in the second list published by the MPSC, the daughter of the MPSC Secretary is also among the individuals who objected to the KSU's demand for the public disclosure of marks for all candidates who took last year's preliminary exam. They said that she was one of the six candidates who signed the application opposing the union's call for transparency regarding the marks.

Furthermore, the candidates stated that nepotism is evident in the selection process as the daughter of the MPSC secretary bagged the position of a Lower Division Assistant (LDA) conducted by the MPSC.

The group of candidates urged the student body to act on the matter for tranparency in the selection process.

Earlier, activists of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) set fire to copies of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission's (MPSC) reply during a sit-in demonstration at the commission's premises on August 1. The protest came after the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum given to the MPSC to address alleged irregularities in civil service recruitment processes.

Reuben Najiar, chairman of the KSU Employment Monitoring Cell, led the protest, expressing dissatisfaction with the MPSC's response to their concerns. The demonstrators tore up and burned copies of the commission's reply, vowing to continue their protest until their demands are met.