Meghalaya civil service exam to get dedicated paper on state’s history, culture, economy

The Meghalaya government will introduce a dedicated paper on the state’s history, culture, society and economy in the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Competitive Examination, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday, August 14.

The proposed Paper VI is part of ongoing reforms to the state civil service examination aimed at making the recruitment process more responsive to Meghalaya’s specific administrative requirements, Sangma said.

“Glad to receive the report of the expert committee headed by Professor David Syiemlieh on introducing a dedicated paper on Meghalaya in the MCS Competitive Examination,” the chief minister said in a post.

Paper VI will cover Meghalaya’s history, culture, traditional systems, society, economy and other aspects of the state, he said.

“The objective is to ensure that future MCS officers have a deeper understanding of Meghalaya and its unique social, cultural and economic context,” Sangma said.

The proposed paper is expected to strengthen the state-specific component of the examination and give candidates greater exposure to Meghalaya’s social institutions, traditional practices and development challenges.

An expert committee headed by former University Grants Commission chairman David Syiemlieh was tasked with examining the introduction of a dedicated Meghalaya-focused paper in the civil service examination.

The move is aimed at ensuring that future state civil servants have a stronger understanding of the state they will serve, the chief minister said.