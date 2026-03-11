Meghalaya: Clashes in West Garo Hills force MBOSE to postpone Class 12 exams

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has postponed two Class 12 examinations in West Garo Hills district following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls, an official said on March 11.



According to the board, the Music and Anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination scheduled for March 11 and March 12 have been deferred in the district.



“The HSSLC examinations scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same will be rescheduled on dates to be notified later,” said T R Laloo, Director of Accreditation and Controller of Examinations of MBOSE.



The examinations in other districts of Meghalaya will continue as per schedule, he added.



More than 29,000 students are appearing for the HSSLC examinations conducted by the board this year.



Officials said the decision to postpone the exams in West Garo Hills was taken after curfew was imposed in parts of the district amid a volatile situation following incidents of violence.



The move was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and examination staff, Laloo said.

Violence broke out on March 10 during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls in the district.



At least two people were killed in police firing during the clashes, prompting the authorities to impose curfew and call in the Army to maintain law and order.