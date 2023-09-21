A female student studying in class 12 from Mairang was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while on her way home from school.

The attackers viciously assaulted the student, striking her face with a rock and pressing a knife against her neck, threatening to harm her further. The victim is presently undergoing medical treatment at Civil Hospital, Shillong.

The incident unfolded on September 19. The student hails from Lawbyrtun village in Mairang. She is a student at Mawkyllei Higher Secondary School.

According to fellow students who discovered her in this dire situation, they initially came across her sweater lying in the street, followed by a piece of cloth stained with blood. Soon they found their classmate lying in a pool of blood, her face severely injured.

The victim herself recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that the assailants brutally attacked her by striking her face with a rock and menacingly threatened to slit her throat. She revealed that she was unable to identify her attackers.

Several students in the area have reported incidents of stone-throwing by unidentified individuals, as this region is relatively isolated.

In response to the incident , the Mairang Police, in collaboration with the Crime Scene Unit of CID Shillong Department arrived at the scene to launch an investigation. As of the time of filing this report, no breakthroughs have been made in identifying the culprits or determining the motive behind this heinous crime against the student. The investigation remains ongoing.