Meghalaya class 12 results out: Science topper scores 472, pass rate strong across all streams

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026 on May 4, with thousands of students across the state finding out their fate after examinations held between February 18 and March 13.

Pass rates were encouraging across streams — Arts recorded 88.63%, Commerce 87.49%, Science 83.70%, and Vocational led the pack at 95.23%.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to social media to congratulate students, writing: "Your hard work, discipline, and determination have brought you to this important milestone. This achievement reflects not only your efforts, but also the unwavering support of your parents, teachers, and institutions."

The most competitive battle played out in the Science stream, where Dechro M Marak of Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura, claimed the top spot with an impressive 472 marks — the highest score across all three streams this year. It is a notable win for a student from outside Shillong, which tends to dominate the merit lists.

Amos Chinminlun of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, came second with 470 marks, while Vishal Rai of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School, Shillong, finished third with 464 marks. Dauniwan Sajem, also of St. Anthony's, secured fourth place with 461 marks. Three students — Lydia Mary Jala, Eshratara Begum, and Aime Azora G Momin — shared the 10th position, each scoring 449 marks.

In the Arts stream, Meghashree Roy of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped with 457 marks. Joziah Daman Laloo of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, stood second with 452 marks, followed by Nakisakahuni M Pakyntein from the same school, who secured third position with 446 marks.

The 10th position in Arts was shared between two students — K Gwyneth Wanrilang Rymbai of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School and Mewarica Pariat of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Mookyrdoop-Jowai — both scoring 431 marks. Pariat's inclusion is worth noting, as she represents a school from Jowai, again breaking the Shillong monopoly on the top ten.

The Commerce stream saw Priya Ghosh of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, claim first place with 458 marks. Ankita Das and Rishika Debnath, both of St. Anthony's, followed in second and third with 453 and 452 marks respectively.

St. Anthony's had a particularly strong showing in Commerce, placing multiple students across the top ten. Notably, the seventh position was shared by three students — Vivian Wanshai Laloo, Trisha Bhattacharjee, and Bachina Lyngdoh — all with 441 marks, with Lyngdoh representing St. Mary's Higher Secondary School.

St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, was the standout institution across all streams, claiming multiple positions in both Arts, Science, and Commerce merit lists. St. Edmund's and St. Mary's also featured prominently. Don Bosco College in Tura and North Liberty Higher Secondary School in Mookyrdoop-Jowai were the notable outstation schools to make the cut.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation within two weeks of the declaration of results, with the revaluation process expected to conclude in the fourth week of June. Results can be accessed on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in using roll numbers.