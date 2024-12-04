The Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will resume normal classes from December 4 after weeks of ongoing unrest.

Classes will also resume for students who are pursuing professional courses.

Earlier, the protesting students, supported by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU – NEHU Unit) also announced plans to hold an indefinite two-hour sit-in demonstration until the removal of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Speaking to reporters, the General Secretary of NEHUSU, Toniho Kharsati had stated that the removal of VC Shukla is their primary demand. He further expressed concern that physical classes have not taken place for a month, jeopardizing the future of the students.

Earlier on December 2, Vice-Chancellor Shukla extended his leave for 15 days, until December 13 amid ongoing protests at the university, where demands for his resignation, along with that of the Registrar and other officials, are being made.

The inquiry report from the two-member committee dispatched by the Ministry of Education into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university is still awaited.