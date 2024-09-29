The Headquarters Research and Development Establishment, BRO Shillong, organised a Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign (Cleanliness Drive) on September 29, aiming to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness among the community.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from officers, and personnel of the R&D Estt (BRO).

The participants gathered early morning at the Umiam Lake, which is a popular tourist destination and a crucial water reservoir for the region.

Chief Engineer Rajeev Dua, in his address, emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces and the role of each individual in contributing to a cleaner environment.

He highlighted that such initiatives not only enhance the beauty of the surroundings but also play a significant role in promoting public health and well being.

The officers and personnel were divided into teams, each assigned specific areas around the lake and its vicinity. Armed with gloves, garbage bags and cleaning tools, the teams diligently worked to remove litter, plastic waste, and other debris.

The successful execution of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign (Cleanliness Drive) at Umiam Lake, stands as a testament to the collective effort and dedication of the officers and personnel.