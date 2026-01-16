Meghalaya clears community-integrated skill learning for classes 6–10, allows private candidates for SSLC exams

The Meghalaya government on January 16 approved the introduction of community-integrated skill learning for students from Classes 6 to 10 and allowed private candidates to appear in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said after a cabinet meeting.

Addressing reporters, Sangma said the Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) programme will be introduced as a structured curricular component by integrating it with the existing Health and Physical Education subject. At present, the subject is offered as a sixth paper and is largely taught through textbooks with limited practical engagement.

He said the new approach aims to shift learning from being purely theoretical to experiential by encouraging students to acquire practical skills from their families and local communities and demonstrate them as part of their academic evaluation. Students will be encouraged to identify one or more skills based on their interests and their family or community background.

“If a parent is engaged in farming, the child can learn agricultural skills from the parent. Similarly, traditional skills available in the community can also be taken up. The student will actively learn, practise and demonstrate the skill,” the chief minister said.

Sangma said the initiative is intended to develop productive life skills among students, preserve traditional occupations and strengthen family and community participation in education. He clarified that the programme would not compel students to pursue their parents’ professions, but would help them appreciate local livelihoods while building skills useful for the future.

The cabinet also approved a provision to allow admission and registration of private candidates for the SSLC examination under the Meghalaya Board of School Education. Sangma said the move would benefit individuals who failed to clear the matriculation examination earlier or had to drop out after Class 8 due to various circumstances.

“We are streamlining the process to make it easier for anyone who wants to complete Class 10 to do so,” he said, adding that the decision would expand access to secondary education.

The chief minister also announced the Meghalaya Day Awardees for 2026. Renowned poet and writer Dr Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih has been selected for the U Tirot Sing Award for Arts and Literature, Father Benoy Joseph for the Pa Togan Sangma Award for Social Services, and Riiohlang Dhar for the U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports and Games.

Sangma said the cabinet approved the Meghalaya Border Areas Development Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and cleared the extension of services of several senior officials and advisers, including Kynphambor Wahlang as Superintending Engineer (Headquarters) in the Directorate of Urban Affairs, Robert Lyngdoh as Officer on Special Duty and ex-officio Secretary in the Planning Department and Chief Administrative Officer of Meghalaya Age Limited, and Bruce P. Marak as Advisor to the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project.

The cabinet also approved the Republic Day speech for 2026 and the nomination of VIPs who will take the salute during the parade. Sangma said preparations for the Republic Day celebrations are currently underway.