Meghalaya clears excise rule changes, accepts MeECL inquiry report

The Meghalaya cabinet on September 11 approved key amendments to the state’s excise rules, a decision projected to boost state revenue by about Rs 90 crore annually.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the move was designed to bring Meghalaya’s pricing in line with neighbouring states. “We want our rates and pricing to reflect market realities. This will make us more attractive to consumers and increase our revenue,” he told reporters after the meeting.

On the power sector, the cabinet formally accepted the independent inquiry committee report on Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL). The review covered procurement practices, AT&C losses and human resource management. Sangma said the report would be made public on the government’s website, adding, “We have directed the power department to take steps to implement the recommendations.”

The cabinet also approved financial closure for major central power schemes, including Saubhagya, DDUGJY and additional infrastructure projects. Power Minister A T Mondal noted that the MePDCL “carried out multiple levels of verification before submitting the final report. With this, the schemes stand formally closed at the financial level.”

Other decisions included amendments to the Meghalaya Electronics Processes Rules, 2025, which officials described as minor compliance updates to align with central provisions. The cabinet also cleared the appointment of former chief secretary D P Wahlang as chairperson and Dr Mihshwa Tyngkan as a member of the Meghalaya State Food Commission.