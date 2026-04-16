Meghalaya clears ordinance to grant official status to Khasi and Garo languages

Meghalaya’s Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Official Languages Ordinance, 2026, paving the way for Khasi and Garo to be recognised as official languages of the state alongside English. The decision also includes the repeal of the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005.

The move will allow Khasi and Garo to be used in government communications, marking a significant shift in administrative functioning. Officials said the change would be implemented gradually, as “necessary amendments” are made to existing laws and procedures.

Among the laws to be revised is the Meghalaya State Legislature (Continuance of English Language) Act, 1980. Once amended, legislators will be able to speak and debate in Khasi and Garo during Assembly sessions, in addition to English.

The Cabinet decision is also expected to enable the use of the two languages in various examinations over time, although authorities clarified that the transition “will not take effect immediately” and will require a phased rollout.

The ordinance follows a resolution passed by the Assembly seeking inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The government maintained that granting official status at the state level is a necessary step, stating that “the State must first take the necessary steps to accord official status” while continuing to push for national recognition.

Officials believe the move will “send a strong message” to the Union government and strengthen Meghalaya’s case for inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule.