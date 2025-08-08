Meghalaya clears policy change allowing women to work night shifts with safety measures

Women employees in Meghalaya will now be allowed to work night shifts, following a partial modification to Government Notification No. LE\&SD.62/2024/84, dated January 16, 2025. The change brings state rules in line with national and other state-level policies.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the decision on social media, stating it resolves “a longstanding issue” while ensuring the “safety and consent of female employees” remain a priority.

Under the new policy, companies employing women during night hours will be required to provide secure transportation and maintain CCTV surveillance at workplaces. Participation will be strictly voluntary — no woman will be obliged to work night shifts if she is uncomfortable.

The state government said the move is aimed at expanding employment opportunities for women, particularly in sectors such as IT, healthcare, and manufacturing, while setting clear safeguards to protect their well-being.