Meghalaya clears specialised training hubs to boost police readiness

The Meghalaya government has approved the creation of two advanced training facilities aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of its police and security forces, officials said on December 15.

A key decision is the establishment of an Urban Warfare Training Facility at Mawiong, about 20 km from Shillong. The centre is designed to prepare police personnel for modern urban security challenges through realistic and scalable training.

According to a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department, the facility will cover a wide spectrum of skills, from basic close-quarter battle techniques to complex operations such as clearing multi-storey buildings, conducting hostage rescue missions, breaching fortified structures and using integrated urban surveillance systems.

The government said the initiative is intended to enhance operational effectiveness, minimise risks to personnel and improve coordination among agencies during urban security operations.

In a separate move, the state has also sanctioned a Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare school at Baghmara in South Garo Hills district. The school will provide specialised training to state police personnel and commando forces, with a focus on counter-insurgency tactics and jungle warfare.

Special units deployed in difficult terrain are also expected to benefit from the programme, officials added.