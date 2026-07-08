Meghalaya clears St. Xavier’s University project with 50-acre land allotment

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the establishment of St. Xavier’s University in the state and sanctioned the allotment of 50 acres of land at Mawkhanu at a concessional rate to facilitate the project.

Announcing the decision on July 8, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the move reaffirms the government's commitment to strengthening higher education in the state.

According to the Chief Minister, the Cabinet approved the land allotment after detailed discussions with the university authorities. The land will be provided at a concessional rate of around ₹1 lakh per hectare.

Calling the initiative "an investment in the future of our youth", Sangma said St. Xavier’s is a premier institution with a long-standing legacy of academic excellence.

He added that the university's establishment in Meghalaya is expected to strengthen higher and technical education while creating fresh opportunities for students from the state and the wider Northeast region.

He further said the decision reflects the government's vision of providing "world-class educational opportunities" and taking Meghalaya's education sector "to greater heights".