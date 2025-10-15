Meghalaya clears year-long salary backlog for Garo Hills council employees

The Meghalaya government has released Rs 79.5 crore to clear a 12-month salary backlog for employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced. The funds have been transferred to an escrow account to ensure payment reaches the affected workers.

Of the total allocation, Rs 11 crore represents outstanding dues owed to the GHADC, while Rs 68.5 crore has been provided as an advance against future royalty payments.

The state cabinet also greenlit the Meghalaya State Education Commission Report 2025 during its meeting. Following extensive deliberations on the commission's recommendations, the cabinet has instructed the Education Department to conduct a thorough review and develop an implementation roadmap with specific action points. A final decision on adopting the recommendations will be taken once the department completes its assessment.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved organisational structures and staffing norms for technical, financial and social services across municipalities in the state, as mandated by the central government. The Meghalaya Municipal (Technical, Financial and Social Service) Rules, 2025 were also given the go-ahead.

The cabinet sanctioned the Meghalaya Building (3rd Amendment) Bye-Laws, 2025, which seeks to modernize land management practices. The amendment is designed to simplify the building permission process and allow increased construction space, potentially enhancing property values across the state.

Additionally, amendments to the Meghalaya Health Service (Academic) Rules, 2025 received cabinet approval.