Meghalaya clinch first-ever gold medals at senior national pencak silat championship

Meghalaya created history at the 14th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2026 by winning its first-ever medals at the national event, securing two gold medals in the artistic (seni) categories on the second day of competition.

The state also continued its strong run in the combat (tanding) events, with several athletes progressing through their respective categories as the three-day championship entered its penultimate day.

The tournament is being held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre on the NEHU campus, where nearly 1,500 martial artists representing 36 states, Union Territories and sports boards are competing. The championship is being organised by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF) in association with the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association (MPSA).

Additional Superintendent of Police Neena Rabha, MPS, attended the event as the chief guest on the second day. Addressing participants, she highlighted the values shared by pencak silat and police service, saying both demand discipline, rigorous training, commitment and teamwork.

Among Meghalaya's notable performances in the combat events, Anthony Shadap advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Mizoram's Benjamin Lalrindika 6-2.

Sumita Klein staged a dramatic comeback against Kerala's Sanooja K. Trailing after the opening round, she turned the contest around in the second and sealed a 19-18 victory with a point scored in the final second of the bout.

Anisha Phangcho also booked her place in the pre-quarterfinals under unusual circumstances. Although she managed just one point, her opponent from Uttar Pradesh accumulated multiple penalties and finished with a score of -17.

Pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art that features in the Asian Games, includes combat events where competitors score through punches, kicks and takedowns, alongside artistic disciplines judged on choreographed performances.

The championship will conclude on Thursday, with Nongpoh MLA and Chairman of the Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board, Mayralborn Syiem, scheduled to attend as the chief guest.