Meghalaya clinch fourth straight win in U-23 State A Trophy after routing Nagaland

A dominant bowling performance powered Meghalaya to their fourth consecutive victory in the U-23 Men’s State A Trophy plate group, easing past Nagaland by eight wickets.

Nagaland, asked to bat first, were dismissed for 85 in 32.1 overs. Meghalaya used six bowlers, with Chandra Bahadur Thapa delivering the most effective spell of 3 for 9.

Shavian Blah added 3 for 20, while Gavineal Marpna’s eight tight overs produced 2 for 9. Pushkar Raj Singh and Denikcheng Marak picked up one wicket each.

Meghalaya’s reply was controlled from the outset. Openers Dipankar Baruah and Thunun Marak put on 50 before Dipankar was removed for 33 by Kelhousilie Zaputou, who also claimed Shavian Blah for a duck. Thunun stayed unbeaten on 29 and, alongside Md Ashif Khan’s 16 not out, completed the chase in 23.2 overs.

Meghalaya now prepare for a decisive meeting with fellow unbeaten side Mizoram on Monday in Chandigarh.