Meghalaya were crowned the new champions of the NECDC Senior Men's Interstate Friendship Tournament 2025 after upsetting two-time winners and hosts Nagaland by 110 runs in the final of the third edition on May 15.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first at the Sovima Cricket Ground. Half-centuries from Arpit Bhatewara and Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva saw them reach 230/7 in their 50 overs, and Nagaland suffered the loss of several early wickets but fought back before finally being dismissed for 120 in 34.3 overs.

The tournament was hosted by the Nagaland Cricket Association under the aegis of the North East Cricket Development Council. This initiative is meant to help prepare the states for the upcoming BCCI 2025-26 domestic season. Nagaland won the previous two editions of the tournament while Meghalaya had never progressed past the semifinal stage, though bad weather was to blame on both occasions.

Today's comprehensive result follows on from last month's triumph by the Meghalaya women's team in the 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025, which was held in Sikkim.

Arpit struck his third half-century of the tournament, and his knock of 72 from 113 balls was his highest yet. He received good support from Swastic Chettri (43 from 83) in a 73-run second wicket partnership. The two built up the innings patiently, going at little over 3 runs per over, but the important thing was for them to stay at the crease.

Following Swastic's run out and Lerry Sangma's dismissal soon after for a duck, Arpit added another 92 in the company of Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva (55 from 57), who began scoring at a higher strike rate as the innings entered its decisive phase. A quick flourish from Akash K Choudhary (24 from 18) and Ram Gurung (16 not out from 10) saw Meghalaya post a challenging 230/7.

Meghalaya had already beaten Nagaland in the opening match of the tournament during the group stage, but that game had been affected by rain. Yesterday, there was no such issue, but the hosts were well and truly rattled at the start of their innings by some fiery pace bowling.

Abhishek Kumar knocked over three of the top four batters (he would also take the last wicket of the day to finish with figures of 4/23 in 7.3 overs), and Akash (2/14 in 7) claimed another to leave Nagaland reeling at 17/4 in 7.1 overs.

The defending champions tried to rebuild their innings, with Sedezhalie Rupero crafting 23 and Imliwati Lemtur 27 but it then became the turn of the spinners to get among the wickets, with Manish Sharma taking 3/31 in 8 overs and Aryan Borah 1/22 in 5. Number 10 Chopise Hopongkyu put up some staunch resistance at the end with a top score of 28, but he was just delaying the inevitable, and Akash had him caught on the edge of the circle at cover to bring the curtain down on the game.

Present at the closing ceremony was the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, who is also the Convener of the NECDC. Co-Convener and Meghalaya Cricket Association President Nababrata Bhattacharjee, Apex Council Member of the BCCI Shri MKJ Mazumdar and other office bearers of the NECDC state cricket associations were also present.

Two Meghalayans picked up individual awards - Abhishek was named Player of the Final, and Arpit the Best Batter and Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament. Imliwati was named Best Bowler and Jotin Singh of Manipur the Player of the Tournament. Manipur exited in the semifinals to Nagaland. Meghalaya also received Rs 2 lakh as champions.

Bhattacharjee said, "It’s a brilliant win which has eluded us during the last two editions of the tournament. Our team put up a sterling all-around performance and team spirit. Our team earned the distinction of being unbeaten in the tournament. It gives me immense pleasure to be with the team in Nagaland in this hour of glory. A matter of pride for the MCA."