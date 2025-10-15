Meghalaya clinches last-over win over Nagaland in U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Meghalaya held their nerve to secure a dramatic 7-run win against Nagaland in the plate group of the U-19 men's Vinoo Mankad Trophy, with the result decided in the final over.

Batting first, Meghalaya were all out for 155 in 48.3 overs. Dipayan Nandi top-scored with 52 off 91 balls, while Angkit Tamang contributed 38 from 107 deliveries. The pair rebuilt the innings after Meghalaya slumped to 30/3, adding 93 for the fourth wicket. With boundaries scarce, both relied heavily on running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard moving.

Nagaland’s chase looked bleak early on as they collapsed to 38/6, largely due to Apandanka Marak’s exceptional bowling figures of 4/18 in 10 overs. Captain Aloto Sumi anchored the innings with a gritty 66 off 139 balls, forming a 61-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Anurag Gupta (13).

Lower-order wickets fell at crucial moments, with Mewankitbok Kharpuri (1/33) and Benedict Jones Makdoh (2/16) tightening Meghalaya’s grip. In the last over, Aloto and No. 11 Ravi Kumar Ray added 23 runs, bringing victory tantalisingly close. A run out of Aloto on the first ball of the final over sealed Meghalaya’s win.

With back-to-back victories, Meghalaya now face Mizoram in their final round-robin match on Friday.