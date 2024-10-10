Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited flood-affected areas in the Garo Hills region, focusing on critical infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods. The CM's tour included stops in South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts, where he assessed erosion damage and inspected compromised bridges.

In Purakhasia, South West Garo Hills, Sangma examined severe riverbank erosion. He directed officials to implement catchment protection measures with community involvement and conduct flood mapping to mitigate future risks.

The CM also inspected several damaged bridges:

- A worn hanging bridge connecting Wagegitok to Akimpara over the Grim in West Garo Hills

- The Thallang bridge at Angalangre

- A collapsed bridge at Rimrangpara spanning the Norang River

Sangma ordered repairs and reconstruction of these vital structures to restore transportation links for local communities. During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents and held a review meeting with district administration officials to address concerns and coordinate recovery efforts.