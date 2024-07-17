Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held crucial meetings with central government officials to discuss water security, sanitation, and farmer welfare initiatives for the state.

In talks with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Sangma focused on key projects including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), and the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP). The discussions emphasised improving water supply infrastructure and enhancing flood disaster management strategies.

DRIP emerged as a central topic, with plans to repair and upgrade ageing dams to bolster water security. The talks also addressed the pressing need for effective flood relief operations in vulnerable areas of the state.

Separately, Sangma met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to address challenges faced by Meghalaya's farmers. The Chief Minister highlighted how the state's unique community-based and clan-based land ownership systems often lack formal documentation, hindering farmers' access to benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme.

"We have submitted suggestions to the ministry for approval, which would enable our farmers to avail of PM-KISAN benefits, improving their livelihoods and welfare," Sangma stated.

Officials noted that these discussions are pivotal for the state's development, particularly in addressing the critical issue of flood disaster management in the hilly terrain.