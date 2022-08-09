Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has pushed for the inclusion of foreign languages in the college curriculum, believing that doing so will raise the academic standards in the state and enhance the youth’s employability.



Speaking at the Nursing College's inaugural ceremony at Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Shillong, the Chief Minister suggested the need to introduce foreign languages in the curriculum.

Taking to Twitter Conrad Sangma wrote, “I encourage the institute to raise the standards of education by introducing new traits like learning of foreign languages in order to further the employability skills of the students to bridge the future demands of employment.”

I encourage the institute to raise the standards of education by introducing new traits like learning of foreign languages in order to further the employability skills of the students to bridge the future demands of employment@mansukhmandviya @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/2vweJuHKCq — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 8, 2022

“Honoured to inaugurate the College of Nursing of the Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Shillong as one of the oldest Hospitals in the State, Dr. H G Roberts Hospital has served the people with dedication for the past 100 yrs. I’m happy to share in their milestone,” he further added in his tweet.

Honoured to inaugurate the College of Nursing of the Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Shillong



As one of the oldest Hospitals in the State, Dr. H G Roberts Hospital has served the people with dedication for the past 100 yrs. I’m happy to share in their milestone@mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/9w8YgrC5Yv — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 8, 2022

The institution will receive support from the state administration, according to the chief minister, who also urged the college and hospital to uphold international professional standards.