After Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital, he said that the government is working diligently to launch operations at the Shillong Medical College by 2025 and Tura Medical College by 2026.

He also stated that 9 per cent of the state's budget has been dedicated to the medical and health sector.

During the inauguration of the critical care unit at the hospital, CM Sangma exalted the state's priority towards the medical and health care sector.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma also stressed that work to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas in underway.

The new facility at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital which includes SNCU, NICU, and MNCU units, is the first of its kind in a government hospital in Meghalaya.

The 30-bed complex, operational since May 1, was funded through PMJAY-MHIS and includes six advanced NICU beds and a separate 10-bed maternal and newborn care unit. Equipment was partially funded by Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited, with additional staffing provided by the DHS-MI office.