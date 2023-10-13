Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the "CM Elevate" programme in Tura, West Garo Hills. The initiative, announced on October 13, has been allocated a substantial budget of Rs 300 crore to support around 20,000 beneficiaries.

Highlighting the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and tapping into India's vast young population, Chief Minister Sangma explained that the "CM Elevate" programme would provide grants of up to 75 percent, as per the scheme's criteria. He encouraged people to seize the opportunity to kickstart business ventures that would not only create job opportunities but also cultivate an entrepreneurial culture within the state.

During the launch event, the Chief Minister also praised the "Yess Meghalaya" initiative for its support of the state's youth in undertaking various educational and empowering activities. Over the past year, "Yess Meghalaya" has extended support to over 1,000 groups, and more such groups will receive financial assistance in the coming days.

"We are committed to supporting youth organizations that initiate awareness and educational programs aimed at empowering our society. Our goal is to engage our youth in productive activities," Chief Minister Sangma asserted.

In a further boost to the state's cultural and artistic heritage, Sangma disclosed that the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Programme (MGMP) had already assisted more than 1,500 artists in the past year. Going forward, the MGMP will expand its scope to promote and support drama, folklore, and other forms of cultural expression that showcase the rich diversity of Meghalaya's culture and traditions.

Speaking on the promotion of entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister also mentioned the "PRIME" program, which provides financial support to the state's youth to help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

In addition to these initiatives, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the importance of the "Green Meghalaya" project, urging communities to continue protecting and conserving the state's forests and natural resources. He stressed that the government would extend financial support to Nokmas (traditional village chiefs) for their efforts in safeguarding forest cover. Over the past year, more than Rs 30 crore has been disbursed to these communities. The government's vision is to cover about 50,000 hectares under the forest protection programs and further increase efforts in preserving Meghalaya's lush green landscapes.