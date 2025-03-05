Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced a significant educational support measure in the 2025 Budget on March 5, promising a substantial financial boost for post-matric students across the state.

The newly announced scholarship scheme called the CM scholarship scheme will provide an additional Rs 6000 per annum to students, complementing the existing Central Government scholarship.

This move aims to ease the financial burden on students pursuing higher education and demonstrate the state government's commitment to educational empowerment.

By introducing this supplementary financial support, Meghalaya seeks to encourage more students to continue their education beyond the matriculation level, potentially increasing higher education enrollment rates in the state.