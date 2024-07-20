Forty citizens from Meghalaya, mostly medical students, are being evacuated from Dhaka, Bangladesh today, July 20. The group will enter India through Agartala before proceeding to Shillong, amidst ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated, "Forty Meghalaya citizens, mostly medical students are being evacuated from Dhaka today. They will enter via Agartala and will make onward journey to Shillong."

"Our Govt is in constant touch with Indian Embassy and medical colleges in Bangladesh for evacuation of our students. Buses have been kept on standby in Agartala and other logistics arranged to bring our students home safely," the chief minister added.

This latest evacuation follows the earlier repatriation of 405 Indian students, including 80 from Meghalaya, through Dawki in West Jaintia Hills District. The state government has been actively coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka to facilitate the safe return of its citizens amidst the ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh.

CM Sangma reported that 36 students from Eastern Medical College were still stranded in the violence-affected areas. He assured concerned parents that the situation around the college is stable, but cautioned about potential risks during transit.

The Meghalaya government is working closely with Tripura officials and the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh to ensure safe passage for the returnees. Sangma emphasised the need for a clear and secure route before attempting further evacuations.

In response to the challenges faced during this crisis, the state government plans to launch an online portal for Meghalayan students studying abroad to register their contact details. This initiative aims to streamline communication and expedite assistance in future emergencies. The proposal will be presented for approval in the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister urged all students from Meghalaya studying outside the country to register on the upcoming portal, providing their contact information to create a comprehensive database for rapid response in case of future global emergencies.