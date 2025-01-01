Meghalaya CM announces ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project launch, focus on education, sustainability
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the 'Mobius Young Climate Leaders' project, targeting sustainability in northeastern India. Supported by the Möbius Foundation and the University of Cambridge, the initiative aligns with the Tawang Declaration.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the launch of the ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in Meghalaya, apart from six other northeastern states.
The initiative, launched by the North East Leaders Connect (NELC) aims to impart education, economic and environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration.
CM Sangma extended gratitude to Möbius Foundation & University of Cambridge.
Taking to his official X handle, the Meghalaya chief minister stated, "North East Leaders Connect is happy to launch ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in 7 north eastern states of India for education, economic & environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration."
North East Leaders Connect ( NELC ) is happy to launch ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in 7 north eastern states of India for education, economic & environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration .— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 31, 2024
Grateful to Möbius Foundation & University of…
The project which aligns with Tawang Declaration, lays emphasis on the empowerment of young leaders as well as sustainabile development.
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