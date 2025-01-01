Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the launch of the ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in Meghalaya, apart from six other northeastern states.

The initiative, launched by the North East Leaders Connect (NELC) aims to impart education, economic and environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration.

CM Sangma extended gratitude to Möbius Foundation & University of Cambridge.

Taking to his official X handle, the Meghalaya chief minister stated, "North East Leaders Connect is happy to launch ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in 7 north eastern states of India for education, economic & environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration."

North East Leaders Connect ( NELC ) is happy to launch ‘Mobius Young Climate Leaders’ project in 7 north eastern states of India for education, economic & environmental sustainability in alignment with Tawang Declaration .



Grateful to Möbius Foundation & University of… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 31, 2024

The project which aligns with Tawang Declaration, lays emphasis on the empowerment of young leaders as well as sustainabile development.