Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the implementation of the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to be a primary nodal agency for developing Centre of Excellence for emerging technologies in the state.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM stated that the NISG will promote technological interventions in light of advancing Meghalaya Mission 2028.

He wrote on X, "In light of advancing Meghalaya Mission 2028 and promote technological interventions in the State we welcome National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to be a primary nodal agency for developing Centre of Excellence for emerging technologies in Meghalaya."

Meanwhile, the state government invested Rs 840.29 crore in a bid to develop the tourism circuit in Meghalaya. The investment aims to boost sustainable and responsible tourism that benefits the locals in the state as well as the tourists.

This was declared in the Assembly, on August 28 wherein Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that tourism prospects in the state aims to generate employment, economic state and quality of living.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya Eco Tourism Infrastructure Development project with a budget of Rs 730 crores aims to create iconic infrastructure at key tourist destinations such as Sohra, Shillong and Tura, informed Lyngdoh.

He also said that a funding of Rs 60.29 crore under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Rs 50 crore under the Challenge Based Destination Development has been granted to the state for development.