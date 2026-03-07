Meghalaya CM announces Rs 2 lakh grant for footballer Sanfida Nongrum for historic debut goal at AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh for young footballer Sanfida Nongrum following her historic international debut and landmark goal for the India women's national football team at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia.

The announcement, made through social media, recognises Nongrum’s breakthrough performance on the continental stage, an achievement that not only marked a personal milestone but also revived India’s presence on the scoresheet at Asia’s premier women’s football tournament after more than two decades.

Sangma said the amount would be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant as a gesture of encouragement and recognition for the young footballer’s extraordinary feat. “Meghalaya’s daughter has made us proud,” the Chief Minister wrote, congratulating Nongrum for her historic contribution to Indian football.

Nongrum, who hails from Meghalaya, has already etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from the state to represent India at the senior international level. Her moment of glory arrived during India’s opening match against Vietnam at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, where she came off the bench at half-time and scored in the 52nd minute, giving India its first goal in the Women’s Asian Cup in 23 years.

The significance of the goal is striking: the last time India scored in the Women’s Asian Cup before March 4, 2026, Nongrum herself had not even been born.

Her strike not only ended a long drought for India at the continental tournament but also signalled the arrival of a promising new talent on the international stage. The goal, scored on her senior national debut and at Asia’s biggest women’s football event, was a moment laden with symbolism for Indian football.

Despite the eventual disappointment in the match result, Nongrum’s achievement has been widely celebrated, particularly across the Northeast—a region long recognised as a powerhouse of footballing talent in the country.

Sangma expressed hope that Nongrum’s accomplishment would inspire a new generation of footballers from Meghalaya and the wider Northeast to pursue the sport at the highest level. Her success, he said, reflects the immense sporting potential of the region and underscores the importance of nurturing grassroots talent.