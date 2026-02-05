Meghalaya CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for victim's kin in coal mine blast

At least 18 people lost their lives in a devastating explosion at an unauthorised coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, prompting swift relief measures from the state and central governments and the registration of a suo motu FIR to crack down on illegal mining activities.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh from the Government of Meghalaya to the next of kin of each deceased victim. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The ex gratia assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief to the bereaved families and those injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest mining accidents in the region in recent years. The Meghalaya government and its people have expressed gratitude for the Centre’s timely support and solidarity during this period of profound grief.

Following the tragedy, authorities in East Jaintia Hills registered a suo motu FIR at Khliehriat Police Station, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosives Substances Act. The legal action marks a significant step toward addressing the persistent menace of illegal coal mining in the district.

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of a powerful blast at Mynsyngat village in the Thangsko area, under the jurisdiction of the Umpleng Police Outpost. Senior officials rushed to the site to assess the situation and oversee emergency response operations.

Rescue teams recovered all 18 bodies from the collapsed mine after day-long operations. One injured person was pulled alive from the debris and initially taken to the Sutnga Community Health Centre, before being referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Special Rescue Teams continue to remain deployed at the site as recovery and safety assessments proceed.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar has appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to those involved in the illegal mining operation. Authorities have assured strict confidentiality and rewards for credible leads, as the investigation intensifies to fix responsibility for the tragedy.