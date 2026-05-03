Meghalaya CM announces stadium upgrade, CCTV and civic works for Madanriting

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 2 announced a series of development measures for Madanriting in Shillong, focusing on infrastructure, safety and community facilities, following demands raised by local residents.

Addressing a community programme organised by the Dorbar Shnong, the Chief Minister said he was “happy to spend time with the residents… and listen to the aspirations of the community”, outlining projects aimed at improving everyday amenities.

Key announcements included the renovation of the Madanriting playground with upgraded infrastructure for youth, alongside the installation of CCTV cameras and street lighting under the My City, Clean City campaign. Sangma said these steps were intended to improve safety and urban upkeep in the locality.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Dorbar Shnong, he assured that essential works such as the repair of a retaining wall and fencing of the community hall would be sanctioned. “Essential works… will be sanctioned,” he said, adding that other concerns raised by residents would also be reviewed.

The visit also saw the inauguration of an ambulance and a mortuary van procured by the Dorbar Shnong for community use. Sangma described the initiative as a significant step in strengthening local emergency services.

In support of education and cultural activities, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant for schools participating in the programme, specifically for cultural and musical resources.

The event was attended by local leaders, including Lambor Malniang and Wansuk Syiem, along with residents, students and teachers.

Several individuals from the locality were felicitated, including meritorious students, sanitation workers, police and traffic personnel, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, sportspersons and senior citizens. Sangma noted it was “heartening to see the Dorbar Shnong and community members honour” contributors from different sections of society.

He also congratulated the Dorbar Shnong for procuring the ambulance and mortuary van, expressing hope for the locality’s “continued progress and collective growth”.