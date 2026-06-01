Meghalaya CM appeals for immediate release of civilian hostages in Manipur

National People's Party (NPP) President Conrad K. Sangma has issued a humanitarian appeal seeking the immediate and unconditional release of civilians reportedly being held hostage in Manipur amid the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Presidents of Kuki Inpi Manipur and United Naga Council, Sangma expressed deep concern over reports that six Naga men and fourteen Kuki civilians have been held captive since May 13 and 14, 2026.

Describing the abduction of civilians as a source of immense suffering for families and communities, Sangma said that mothers, children and elderly people continue to live in fear and uncertainty. He stressed that such incidents only deepen divisions among communities that have coexisted for generations.

Appealing on humanitarian grounds, Sangma urged the immediate release of all hostages, regardless of differences, and called for ensuring their safety, medical care, food and communication with family members until they return home safely.

He also emphasized that the challenges facing Manipur can only be resolved through dialogue and not through abduction or violence. The NPP chief stated that the youth of all communities deserve a future of peace, education and opportunity.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to peace, unity and human dignity, Sangma assured support for a safe, dignified and transparent release process, while urging all stakeholders to choose compassion and reconciliation in the interest of lasting peace in Manipur.