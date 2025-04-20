Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the National People's Party (NPP) president, has appointed 27 members to the national committee of the party.

The new committee, including CM Sangma's brother James PK Sangma, sister Agatha K Sangma, wife Mehtab A Sangma, will be headed by the national president.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me, I hereby notify the appointment of the office bearers of the National Committee of the National People's Party for the tenure 2025-2028," Sangma said.

The other members of the national committee include six MLAs -3 from Arunachal Pradesh, 2 women MLAs from Meghalaya and one from Manipur, the party leader added.

Earlier, former National General Secretary (Organisation) James PK Sangma was appointed as the Working President of the party's National Committee.

The decision follows a resolution passed during the General Body meeting of the NPP on March 15, 2025.