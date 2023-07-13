The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on July 13 met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to follow up with the process of constituting the Expert Committee to review the 1972 reservation policy.

“We met the Chief Minister as a follow-up action on our part in connection with the issue of the Reservation Policy. We just want to know the status of the Expert Committee how far it has gone and when the government comes out with the Experts Committee”, said VPP chief Ardent M Basaiamoit while speaking to reporters after the meeting with the CM.

Asked about the VPP's thoughts on the proposal of the government to appoint people from outside the state as Experts, Basaiamoit said, “We leave it to the government, we have asked the government to constitute the expert committee and now the government is working on it, we do not have any issue on that”, he added.

On asked, Basaiamoit said that the Chief Minister has informed the VPP that it will take maybe two or three weeks to complete the process of appointing members of the Expert Committee.

The VPP chief Ardent M Basaiamoit further said that the government are working out in searching for the Chairman to head the Expert Committee to review the Reservation Policy of 1972.

“The CM has assured us that soon only that the government will announce the expert committee as of now they are working out on the Chairman”, said the VPP president.

Basawiamoit said that the remaining job of the government is to get the right person to be the chairman of the committee.