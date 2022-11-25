Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on November 25 gave a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed 6 lives at Mukroh to Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other members of the NHRC with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Deeming the incident as a clear violation of human rights, CM Sangma informed the Chairperson and the members about the series of events that led to the unfortunate and unprovoked firing by the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Guards that killed 5 civilians from Meghalaya and 1 Assam Forest Guard.

The Chief Mister has apprised the Chairperson and the members about the actions that have been taken like the Central Agency enquiry into the matter.

He sought their support for necessary action from the NHRC’s end.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed the need for proper sensitisation of forces deputed in sensitive border areas to prevent such incidents where precious lives are lost to reoccur in any part of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary General of NHRC, Rajiv Jain, Member NHRC and Cyril VD Diengdoh, Secretary, Home Police, Government of Meghalaya.