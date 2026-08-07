Meghalaya CM assures consideration of concerns over land amendment Bill and Raid Land ceiling notification

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 7 assured that the concerns raised by traditional bodies over the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the notification on the fixation of land ceiling in Raid Land would be given due consideration.

The assurance came after the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, held discussions with members of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep and the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep.

According to the Chief Minister, the meeting was constructive, with both delegations presenting their concerns regarding the proposed legislation and land ceiling notification.

Sangma said the state government remains committed to taking appropriate steps to safeguard Meghalaya's traditional institutions, customary governance system, indigenous land rights and unique matrilineal heritage, while ensuring that the interests of the people are protected.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the views expressed by the delegations would be carefully examined before any further course of action is taken.