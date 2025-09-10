Meghalaya CM assures genuine citizens won’t face harassment in voter roll revision

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 10 assured that the government will maintain a balance in the upcoming electoral roll revision, ensuring genuine citizens are not harassed while keeping non-citizens off the state’s voter list.

Replying to a cut motion in the Assembly, Sangma said the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) is designed to correct errors, remove duplicate entries, and verify questionable records. The exercise will include house-to-house enumeration, requiring each elector to submit an enumeration form.

He clarified that voters already registered as of January 1, 2003, are exempt from submitting fresh documents, a measure approved by the Election Commission of India to reduce inconvenience for elderly citizens.

Highlighting the need for the revision, Sangma noted demographic changes over the past two decades due to urbanization, migration, and other factors, emphasizing the importance of an accurate electoral roll.

The Chief Minister also stated that comprehensive training will be provided to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on household visits, document verification, and managing claims and objections.

Addressing concerns about citizens in rural and border areas facing difficulties in producing documents, Sangma assured, “Genuine citizens will not be disenfranchised because of procedural difficulties.”

Opposition members had raised fears of harassment during verification. Sangma responded that the administration would adopt a facilitative, not punitive, approach, aiming to build a credible electoral roll that inspires public trust.