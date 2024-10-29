Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has assured Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers that the government will soon roll out a policy to provide them with job security.

Speaking with a delegation of the Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA) in Tura, the chief minister stated that he would invite the teachers for a detailed discussion before arriving at a policy aimed at regularising services.

This comes as the teachers' association issued a two-month ultimatum to the state government to develop a policy that would secure the positions of over 13,000 SSA teachers in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with CM Sangma, the president of the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA), Aristole C Rymbai said that the meeting was productive, further expressing hope for a policy to safeguard the teachers' security.

Earlier, on October 24, the Meghalaya cabinet approved a measure on raising the upper age limit to 45 years for serving SSA teachers applying for government teaching positions. The decision affects recruitment across all levels, from lower primary to higher secondary schools.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced the policy change following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in North Garo Hills District. The relaxation specifically targets current SSA teachers who were appointed through proper channels.