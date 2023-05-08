The Hmar community and other communities of Manipur residing in the state of Meghalaya met with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday to seek support from the state government to ensure peace is maintained in the state, especially in Shillong.

The community leaders also sought the Chief Minister's support in helping evacuate families from Manipur during these hard times. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to take note of the matter.

Leaders of the Manipuri community in the National People's Party (NPP) also urged the CM to take up the matter and concerns with the central leadership in the political party.

The NPP Chief and Chief Minister Conrad informed that he will be travelling to Delhi soon and will definitely take up the matter concerning peace in Manipur with the central leadership.

The Chief Minister once again urged the people of Manipur and the communities to ensure peace is maintained and violence should stop. He further stated that all problems that have arisen should be solved through dialogues to find an amicable solution to resolve all these acts of violence.