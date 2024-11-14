Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on November 14 attended the 6th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit 2024 in Shillong as Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu arrive in the state for a two-day visit.

Kinjarapu's visit comes as the launch of the demo seaplane operations at Umiam Lake were scheduled for November 14.

CM Sangma was accompanied by Union Minister Naidu and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

The summit, a key aviation industry meeting, is a convergence of aviation stakeholders and state governments across the Northeast. Discussions on the potential of the aviation sector in the region for strengthening of regional connectivity and economic development were held.

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma stressed the need for regional connectivity, further underscoring Meghalaya's unique position to drive the Act East Policy which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Meghalaya CM also stated the state's geographical closeness with several South East Asian nations.

Moreover, CM Conrad Sangma also encouraged stakeholders to tap into the potential of the Northeast in furthering the growing aviation sector.

Meanwhile, the Union minister also participated in the Seaplane Demo which was held over Umiam Lake earlier in the day.

The dignitaries boarded the seaplane which offers excellent aerial view of the lake, from the jetty point at the lake and took off for a short flight.

The test flight is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the UDAN scheme to explore the possibilities of inland transport using amphibious aircraft.

The summit was organised by the state government in partnership with Pawan Hans Ltd. and FICCI.