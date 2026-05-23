Meghalaya CM attends Centenary celebration of Tura Natya Samity

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 23 attended the centenary celebrations of Tura Natya Samity in Tura and announced a financial sanction of Rs 25 lakh for infrastructure development of the institution.

Sharing the update on X, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said the organisation has remained a vibrant centre of art, culture, and creativity for the past 100 years, contributing immensely to nurturing artistic talent across generations.

Sangma stated that the support would help strengthen facilities for young artists and further promote the spirit of unity in diversity through cultural activities in the region.

“For 100 years, the Samity has been a vibrant hub of art, culture, and creativity, enriching our community and nurturing talent across generations,” the Chief Minister said in his post.