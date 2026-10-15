Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the centenary celebrations of the Rilbong Sanatan Hindu Dharma Sabha, marking 100 years of the organisation’s journey.

During the celebrations, Sangma witnessed the felicitation of 25 individuals recognised for their valuable contributions to society across fields including education, healthcare, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, women’s rights and politics.

He said the honourees had made lasting contributions that helped shape the state and highlighted the importance of recognising individuals whose work has had a meaningful impact on society.

With the celebrations set to continue over the coming year, Sangma encouraged the organising committee to document and share the stories and experiences of Rilbong, involve other localities and create meaningful milestones to carry the legacy forward for future generations.

Congratulating the Sabha and the residents of Rilbong on the historic milestone, he wished the community continued service, unity and progress in the years ahead.