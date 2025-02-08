Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with thousands of passionate football lovers, walked to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Polo, Shillong, to witness the first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) match in the state.

While the match, held between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC on February 7, saw the former suffer a disappointing defeat, it marked a historic moment for football in the region.

Despite NE United FC's defeat, the event saw a remarkable turnout with over 14,300 fans braving the cold to support their team.

The enthusiasm of the crowd, including CM Sangma, demonstrated Shillong’s reputation as India’s football capital.

Mumbai City FC notched up a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The Islanders handed the Highlanders their first defeat after a run of eight winless games to jump to fourth spot with 31 points.

NorthEast United FC made the first critical move in the final third, as it was the duo of Macarton Nickson and Alaaeddine Ajaraie who joined hands from the left side of the field.