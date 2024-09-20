Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended a media meeting on the theme 'Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age’ with the press fraternity of the state, in Shillong.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya chief minister exalted media's role in policymaking and public perception.

He stated, "With Meghalaya’s Press fraternity at the 1st Meghalaya Media Meet on the theme ‘Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age’. Media have the power of influence in policymaking, in shaping public perception, and in ensuring accountability for governments and therefore they play a pivotal role in our democracy."

In the media meeting, the participants discussed the trend of sensationalism. Furthermore, the need to prioritise responsible and ethical journalism was also stressed.

CM Sangma informed that the media meet "creates a platform for government-press synergy to work together for positive change." He also said that the need to upgrade skills in a fast moving digital era was also discussed.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable contributions of our press fraternity to our democracy," the chief minister added.



Meanwhile, CM Sangma also felicitated eight senior journalists at the Meghalaya Media Meet in Shillong.



Sangma informed that senior journalists who have each contributed over 30 years to the journalism landscape in Meghalaya were felicitated. "I congratulate them and have committed to award Rs 1 lakh to each of them through the CM’s Special Grant," he stated.