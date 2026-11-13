Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the second season of the P.A. Sangma Memorial Football Tournament at Rajabala in West Garo Hills.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described the tournament as a community-led initiative celebrating Meghalaya’s passion for football and providing young talents from Rajabala LAC and West Garo Hills an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Named in honour of former Lok Sabha Speaker P.A. Sangma, the tournament aims to keep his legacy alive by inspiring young people through sports, discipline and teamwork.

Conrad Sangma also thanked the organising committee, along with the Village Employment Councils (VECs) and Village Management Committees (VMCs) under Rajabala LAC, for their efforts in organising the event.