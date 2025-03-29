Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the SPARK Summit in Tura, where he highlighted the programme's focus on building communication, resilience, and life skills in students across the state.

SPARK, which stands for School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience, and Kindness, aims to prepare students to be confident communicators and innovative thinkers.

In his address, the chief minister shared the government’s vision of transforming Meghalaya into a 10 billion US Dollar economy, urging the youth to actively contribute to the state’s growth.

He also emphasised key initiatives like SPARK, MOTHER, and the ECD Mission, which form part of the government’s holistic approach to development across the state.

The summit also recognised the efforts of partner campuses, and tablets were distributed to students to enhance their learning experience.

SPARK, a one-year pilot programme, is set to reach 12 districts, 25 schools, and benefit over 5,000 students, empowering them with essential skills for the future.