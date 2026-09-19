Meghalaya CM attends State Finance Ministers Conference in New Delhi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the Conference of State Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries on “Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat” at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The conference featured discussions on strengthening public finances, innovative financing mechanisms, agriculture, energy transition, technology and ways of measuring economic growth through Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Sangma said the discussions were particularly relevant to Meghalaya’s economic priorities as the state pursues its development agenda under Mission 10.

According to the Chief Minister, Mission 10 focuses on transformation across key sectors, with emphasis on creating opportunities, strengthening infrastructure, supporting livelihoods and enterprises, and building a more resilient and sustainable economy.

He said such platforms provide Meghalaya with an opportunity to learn from other states, engage with experts and explore new approaches to financing development as the state works towards its vision for Meghalaya 2032.

Sangma also expressed gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other speakers and participants for the deliberations and insights shared during the conference.