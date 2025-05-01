Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma presented scholarships to promising athletes under the state's sports scholarship scheme today, while also bidding farewell to competitors headed for the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

The ceremony highlighted the northeastern state's growing focus on sports development as it prepares to host the National Games in 2027.

"These scholarships recognise the hard work and dedication of our athletes, encouraging them to strive for greater achievements and bring pride to Meghalaya and the nation," said Sangma during the event.

The Chief Minister's Sports Scholarship Scheme aims to provide financial support to talented athletes across various disciplines, helping them access better training facilities and competition opportunities.

Sangma emphasised the state's commitment to athletic development, noting that "our most significant investment in sports is our unwavering commitment to empowering the youth of Meghalaya."

The scholarship recipients and Team Meghalaya members received encouragement from state sports officials and coaches during the ceremony.

With Meghalaya set to host the National Games in 2027, Sangma expressed confidence that the upcoming high-profile event "will inspire our athletes to aim higher and dream bigger."

State sports department officials indicated that infrastructure development for the 2027 National Games has already begun, with several world-class facilities planned across the state.