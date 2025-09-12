Meghalaya CM backs GST overhaul, calls it 'landmark reform'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 12 described the central government’s move to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a “landmark reform” that will directly benefit households and businesses alike.

Presenting a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Sangma said the revised structure would ease compliance, lower prices of essential goods, and ultimately strengthen the competitiveness of Indian industry on the global stage.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji and all members of the GST Council for this historic decision,” the chief minister told legislators.

The new tax regime eliminates the existing 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. From September 22, 2025, GST will move to a two-tier system of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with an additional 40 per cent rate reserved for luxury and sin goods.

According to Sangma, the shift will leave citizens with more disposable income and higher household savings. “We welcome these reforms, which will improve the lives of all citizens of Meghalaya,” he added. (With inputs from PTI)